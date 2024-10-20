In St. Peter's Basilica in Rome
Automatically saved draft
Pope Francis canonized 14 religious personalities of the 19th century this Sunday. One of them is the Tyrolean Franciscan Engelbert Kolland (1827-1860). The missionary Franciscan, who was born in Zillertal in 1827, was killed by Druze along with seven brothers from Spain and three lay Maronite Christians.
The men were murdered in 1860 in a Catholic district of what is now the Syrian capital Damascus, which was under Ottoman rule at the time. The martyrs were beatified by Pope Pius XI in Rome on October 10, 1926. Engelbert Kolland is buried at a side altar of St. Paul's Church in Damascus.
300 faithful arrived
More than 300 people from the diocese of Innsbruck and the archdiocese of Salzburg - including delegates from Kolland's home parishes such as Dean Ignaz Steinwender - traveled to Rome for the canonization in St. Peter's Basilica. Archbishop Franz Lackner of Salzburg, Bishop Hermann Glettler of Innsbruck and Auxiliary Bishop Hansjörg Hofer as well as the Franciscan Order also took part in the ceremony.
Several stops along the way
Those from Kolland's home communities made their way from Zillertal to Rome on Saturday, mostly by bus. There were several stops along the way - for example, a Holy Mass was held in the crypt of the Basilica of San Francesco.
The three other people canonized on Sunday had founded religious communities, including two Italians: the nun Elena Guerra, who died in 1914, and the missionary Giuseppe Allamano, who died in 1926. Francis also canonized the Canadian Marie-Léonie Paradis, who died in 1912.
Italy's president also on site
"Throughout the sorrowful history of humanity, the new saints have been faithful servants, men and women who have served in martyrdom and joy. They are priests and consecrated women who were animated by missionary passion. They lived the style of Jesus: service," said the Pope in front of thousands of faithful, including Italy's President Sergio Mattarella.
Various criteria must be met
Beatification is one of the requirements for canonization. People who are canonized must also have been dead for at least five years, have led an exemplary Christian life and at least two miracles must have been attested to them.
During the Angelus prayer, the Pope called for prayers for peace. "Let us continue to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: For the martyrs in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, the martyrs in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar and all others. We pray for the gift of peace for all of them," said Francis.
Celebrations planned in the Zillertal
In the parish of Zell am Ziller, the canonization will be celebrated in a triduum from 25 to 27 October. On Friday, October 25, vespers (6.30 pm) and a festive mass (7 pm) will be celebrated in the parish church with Franciscans. On October 26, a festive mass is scheduled as a field mass at 10 a.m. at the birthplace in Ramsau, presided over by Auxiliary Bishop Hofer; in the afternoon, a prayer of blessing led by Father Jürgen Gradwohl is planned at 3 p.m. in the church in Ramsau.
On October 27, a festive mass at 10 am in the parish church of Zell am Ziller, presided over by Archbishop Lackner, and a vespers service of thanksgiving at 3 pm in the parish church, presided over by Dean Bernhard from St. Margarethen, are on the agenda. After the festive mass, there will be an aperitif in the courtyard in front of the Widum and opportunities to visit the Engelbert Museum.
New biography published
Just in time for the canonization, the parish of Zell has republished the biography of Engelbert by Father Gottfried Egger with a few additions and extensions. The biography contains a foreword by Archbishop Franz, Dean Steinwender and Father Gottfried. There is also a section on pilgrimage opportunities in the Zillertal and on devotional objects and literature. The biography also contains several prayers, the Engelbert Novena and many pictures in color. It comprises 213 pages and can be purchased at the parish office in Zell am Ziller for 15 euros. The parish has also published a new edition of the Engelbert Novena with color pictures and the parish's Engelbert prayer (1.50 euros per copy).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.