New biography published

Just in time for the canonization, the parish of Zell has republished the biography of Engelbert by Father Gottfried Egger with a few additions and extensions. The biography contains a foreword by Archbishop Franz, Dean Steinwender and Father Gottfried. There is also a section on pilgrimage opportunities in the Zillertal and on devotional objects and literature. The biography also contains several prayers, the Engelbert Novena and many pictures in color. It comprises 213 pages and can be purchased at the parish office in Zell am Ziller for 15 euros. The parish has also published a new edition of the Engelbert Novena with color pictures and the parish's Engelbert prayer (1.50 euros per copy).