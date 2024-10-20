Vorteilswelt
Arrests and charges

Heated Graz derby: police take stock

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 10:45

The first Graz derby at Bundesliga level for 17 years went off in spectacular sporting fashion on Saturday, with Sturm beating GAK 5:2 in Liebenau. The feared riots largely failed to materialize, but the police still had plenty to do.

Most of the incidents took place before the game or during the 90 minutes in the stadium. When the GAK fans arrived at the stadium on their march from ORF-Park, there was some provocation towards the opposing supporters. The police were able to get the situation under control quickly, says spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher.

Fire in the stadium ditch, cameras damaged
According to the police, pyrotechnics took center stage during the match, causing a fire in the stadium pit. In addition, three cameras were apparently deliberately damaged and investigations are ongoing.

The feared chaos after the final whistle did not occur for the most part, "the flow of away fans worked very well", said Kohlbacher. The GAK fans, who were the "guests" on Saturday, were offered free shuttle buses to the city center. Around 1000 people made use of this offer and the buses were full. Public transport around the stadium was reopened relatively quickly.

This scene caused unrest in the stadium: The Sturm players celebrate the 1:0 in front of the GAK fans. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
This scene caused unrest in the stadium: The Sturm players celebrate the 1:0 in front of the GAK fans.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

No major clashes after the final whistle
Later in the evening, individual groups from both sets of supporters came together at a few neuralgic points in the city center - such as Jakominiplatz - but the police were able to prevent the groups from clashing, the spokesman confirmed. Forces from other provinces helped out after the unpleasant experiences of the Cup matches between Sturm and GAK in the past two years, and the situation was also monitored from the air.

All in all, there was one arrest, 14 administrative reports (ranging from pyrotechnics violations to minor offenses), six reports to the Graz public prosecutor's office and ten bans on entering the stadium and evictions from the security area around the stadium.

The police balance sheet after the derby

  • 1 arrest
  • 14 administrative charges
  • 6 reports to the public prosecutor's office
  • 10 bans on entering the stadium

"3D philosophy"
Kohlbacher emphasizes that the cooperation with the two clubs worked well and that they had a positive influence on the fans. The police themselves had proceeded with their "3D philosophy" (dialog, de-escalation, crackdown) and had been able to "nip any incipient problems in the bud". However, he asked himself "why there was so much pyrotechnics in the stadium again". Clubs and organizers are responsible for this issue, not the police.

