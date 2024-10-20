Arrests and charges
Heated Graz derby: police take stock
The first Graz derby at Bundesliga level for 17 years went off in spectacular sporting fashion on Saturday, with Sturm beating GAK 5:2 in Liebenau. The feared riots largely failed to materialize, but the police still had plenty to do.
Most of the incidents took place before the game or during the 90 minutes in the stadium. When the GAK fans arrived at the stadium on their march from ORF-Park, there was some provocation towards the opposing supporters. The police were able to get the situation under control quickly, says spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher.
Fire in the stadium ditch, cameras damaged
According to the police, pyrotechnics took center stage during the match, causing a fire in the stadium pit. In addition, three cameras were apparently deliberately damaged and investigations are ongoing.
The feared chaos after the final whistle did not occur for the most part, "the flow of away fans worked very well", said Kohlbacher. The GAK fans, who were the "guests" on Saturday, were offered free shuttle buses to the city center. Around 1000 people made use of this offer and the buses were full. Public transport around the stadium was reopened relatively quickly.
No major clashes after the final whistle
Later in the evening, individual groups from both sets of supporters came together at a few neuralgic points in the city center - such as Jakominiplatz - but the police were able to prevent the groups from clashing, the spokesman confirmed. Forces from other provinces helped out after the unpleasant experiences of the Cup matches between Sturm and GAK in the past two years, and the situation was also monitored from the air.
All in all, there was one arrest, 14 administrative reports (ranging from pyrotechnics violations to minor offenses), six reports to the Graz public prosecutor's office and ten bans on entering the stadium and evictions from the security area around the stadium.
The police balance sheet after the derby
- 1 arrest
- 14 administrative charges
- 6 reports to the public prosecutor's office
- 10 bans on entering the stadium
"3D philosophy"
Kohlbacher emphasizes that the cooperation with the two clubs worked well and that they had a positive influence on the fans. The police themselves had proceeded with their "3D philosophy" (dialog, de-escalation, crackdown) and had been able to "nip any incipient problems in the bud". However, he asked himself "why there was so much pyrotechnics in the stadium again". Clubs and organizers are responsible for this issue, not the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.