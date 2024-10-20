Heated Graz derby: police take stock

No major clashes after the final whistle

Later in the evening, individual groups from both sets of supporters came together at a few neuralgic points in the city center - such as Jakominiplatz - but the police were able to prevent the groups from clashing, the spokesman confirmed. Forces from other provinces helped out after the unpleasant experiences of the Cup matches between Sturm and GAK in the past two years, and the situation was also monitored from the air.