“BeKLOPPt”? Mainz fans disappointed by ex-coach

"I like people until they disappoint me", the fans attacked their former favorite with his own weapons during the Bundesliga match against Leipzig on Saturday. Klopp, an eleven-year player and seven-year coach at Mainz, made the quote a few months ago during a public appearance. And now it is blowing up in his face. Mainz fans, naturally admirers of Klopp, are clearly not very happy with "Kloppo's" commitment to Red Bull. Here the earthy, romanticized cult club, there the tacky plastic company without tradition - that is probably their established interpretation. The fact that their "malocher" Klopp, the self-proclaimed soccer romantic, has signed up with Red Bull of all clubs, seems to annoy them. Consequently, they asked: "Are you BeKLOPPt?" And the fans followed up with a second - much larger - banner: "Have you forgotten everything we made you become?"