Clear message
“BeKLOPPt”? Mainz fans disappointed by ex-coach
That hit the nail on the head! The Mainz fans were not at all subtle in their criticism of Jürgen Klopp. They used a banner to let their former coach know what they thought of his commitment to Red Bull.
"I like people until they disappoint me", the fans attacked their former favorite with his own weapons during the Bundesliga match against Leipzig on Saturday. Klopp, an eleven-year player and seven-year coach at Mainz, made the quote a few months ago during a public appearance. And now it is blowing up in his face. Mainz fans, naturally admirers of Klopp, are clearly not very happy with "Kloppo's" commitment to Red Bull. Here the earthy, romanticized cult club, there the tacky plastic company without tradition - that is probably their established interpretation. The fact that their "malocher" Klopp, the self-proclaimed soccer romantic, has signed up with Red Bull of all clubs, seems to annoy them. Consequently, they asked: "Are you BeKLOPPt?" And the fans followed up with a second - much larger - banner: "Have you forgotten everything we made you become?"
Board in the head
Incidentally, Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel, Klopp's companion and confidant for many years, took a far less dramatic view of the matter. "Dear God," he moaned in the Sky interview before kick-off: "Anyone who thinks about it has a plank in their head." Will he win over the fans?
After the emotional defeat in the form of Klopp's involvement, Mainz fans also had to digest a sporting defeat on Saturday: A 2-0 home defeat against Leipzig - Jürgen Klopp's next club, in other words.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.