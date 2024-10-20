Arrest in Germany
Libyan planned attack on Israeli embassy
An attack on the Israeli embassy in Germany has apparently been foiled. A suspected supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization has been arrested in Bernau near Berlin.
A spokeswoman for the Israeli embassy in Berlin confirmed to the German Press Agency that an attack had been planned against the diplomatic mission. Ambassador Ron Prosor thanked the German security authorities "for ensuring the security of our embassy". The accused's apartment in Bernau near Berlin was searched, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office told dpa. In the Rhein-Sieg district in North Rhine-Westphalia, officers searched the home of a person not suspected of the crime.
Crucial tip-off from foreign secret services
According to a report in "Bild", the German authorities had targeted the Libyan following a specific tip-off from foreign intelligence services. Whether the planned attack was to be carried out with weapons or explosives is still unclear, the newspaper writes. There were indications that the suspect wanted to flee to his uncle in Sankt Augustin after the attack and then flee abroad.
Asylum rejected, but not yet deported
The arrested man will be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Sunday. The judge must then decide whether pre-trial detention will be imposed. According to reports, the man should have already been deported following a negative asylum decision.
