What works in Ländle is an absolute taboo in Tirol

Coalition not an issue in the election

Almost two years ago, the ÖVP lost almost ten percent in the Tyrolean state elections. The FPÖ made gains. In the run-up to the election, state leader Anton Mattle had already stated that he did not want to form a coalition with the blue party. To this day, he rejects any cooperation. At national level, Mattle is now also said to be campaigning for a coalition with the SPÖ, which is why he is said to have canceled the Pope's trip to the beatification of Engelbert Kolland at short notice.