Black-Blue coalition
What works in Ländle is an absolute taboo in Tirol
For Vorarlberg's Governor Markus Wallner, the will of the voters is the order of the day. His personal dislike of the FPÖ is of secondary importance. The neighboring state of Tyrol obviously has a different attitude.
While there is an unbearable back and forth at federal level and time is wasted on pointless meetings, the clocks seem to tick differently in Vorarlberg, our neighbors to the west. Governor Markus Wallner, who suffered considerable losses with his ÖVP last Sunday but is still number one, was relatively quick to emphasize that there is a clear mandate from the voters. Coalition negotiations with the FPÖ start there tomorrow, Monday.
Coalition not an issue in the election
Almost two years ago, the ÖVP lost almost ten percent in the Tyrolean state elections. The FPÖ made gains. In the run-up to the election, state leader Anton Mattle had already stated that he did not want to form a coalition with the blue party. To this day, he rejects any cooperation. At national level, Mattle is now also said to be campaigning for a coalition with the SPÖ, which is why he is said to have canceled the Pope's trip to the beatification of Engelbert Kolland at short notice.
Based on the 2022 election results, a black-blue coalition would also have been possible in Tyrol. Both parties have 53 percent of the vote and 21 seats. Officially, Mattle is sticking firmly to his no to the FPÖ. Unofficially, however, he is said to hold Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger in high regard. He has allegedly told him this on one or two occasions.
So the question is, what is behind Mattle's negative attitude? Personal dislike? The Vorarlberg native Wallner is more likely to have one towards the blue team. Even more justified than Mattle. After all, Wallner came under fire - also supported by the FPÖ - for an alleged advertising affair. A motion of no confidence, calls for his resignation, a sub-committee. However, Wallner neither resigned nor did anything but hot air come out of the committee.
Will there be no black-blue coalition?
We are increasingly hearing that Mattle is "dutifully" fulfilling the requirements of his predecessor Günther Platter. Platter was also anything but a "friend" of the FPÖ, preferring to bring the Greens into government. It should be clear to Mattle that he is severely limiting himself by saying no to the FPÖ. The question is: for how much longer?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
