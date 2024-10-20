Tyrolean show jumper:
First against Thomas Müller, now against Rene Benko
Max Kühner will be fighting for victory in the Global Champions Tour on his horse Elektric Blue on Sunday in Rabat. He goes into the final show jumping competition in second place overall. Christian Kukuk is in first place. However, the German Olympic champion, who is linked to Bayern star Thomas Müller and the deeply troubled entrepreneur Rene Benko, only has an eight-point lead. There is a lot of prize money at stake.
In the summer, Kukuk won gold in show jumping at the Olympic Games in Paris in front of Versailles Palace. The German rode "Checker", who is owned by Bavarian star Thomas Müller and German entrepreneur Madeleine Winter-Schulze. Kühner missed the jump-off back then on Elektric Blue with a fault at the last obstacle, finishing in seventh place.
Kukuk will ride "Just Be Gentle", another top horse, in Rabat on Sunday. Kukuk's boss Ludger Beerbaum, German show jumping legend, sold this horse to Rene Benko and his Laura Private Foundation in 2023. Price: 2.38 million euros.
"If things go well, we can still win this thing"
Kühner, a Tyrolean by choice, says of Müller: "Like me, he is a horse owner, his wife Lisa is a dressage rider like my wife. There are always small overlaps. I don't know him very well. But I think he's a great guy." The 50-year-old Bavarian-born rider, who has been competing for Austria since 2015, had this to say about the showdown in Rabat: "It will be exciting. If things go well, we can still win this thing." Victory in the Global Champions Tour is worth almost one million euros.
Super Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia
But the season is not over yet. The Super Grand Prix will take place in Riyadh from November 20 to 23. Only the season's winners of the Global Champions Tour compete in Saudi Arabia. Kühner won in St-Tropez on June 1, where even Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen congratulated him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
