Record player Weber retires from national team

At the latter in Germany, where Austria finished eighth, Weber was also selected for the All-Star team. "Robert has shaped the right wing position in the national team for over two decades. Robert always wore the team jersey with pride and always left his heart on the pitch for Austria. His name has helped shape the last 20 years. An era is coming to an end. We are very grateful for his dedication and commitment to the national team," said ÖHB sports director Patrick Fölser.