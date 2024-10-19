228 games, 990 goals
Record player Weber retires from national team
Austria's men's national handball team will have to make do without record player Robert Weber with immediate effect. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from the team on Saturday after playing 228 times for the ÖHB selection and scoring 990 goals - the second most in history. "After 20 years in the national team, the time has now come to say goodbye and officially declare my retirement from the Austrian national team," Weber announced via Instagram.
He looks back with a "laughing and crying" eye on a "long and very nice time" with "many happy, exciting and successful moments". After making his debut on November 19, 2004 in a 30:20 test win against Italy in Innsbruck, the winger hardly missed a single international match and was a fixture in the team, especially at the major events - Euro 2010, World Cup 2011, Euro 2014, World Cup 2015, Euro 2018, World Cup 2019, Euro 2020, World Cup 2021, Euro 2022 and most recently this year's European Championship.
At the latter in Germany, where Austria finished eighth, Weber was also selected for the All-Star team. "Robert has shaped the right wing position in the national team for over two decades. Robert always wore the team jersey with pride and always left his heart on the pitch for Austria. His name has helped shape the last 20 years. An era is coming to an end. We are very grateful for his dedication and commitment to the national team," said ÖHB sports director Patrick Fölser.
"It's the right time"
No player has played more often than Weber, only Andreas Dittert, who scored 1089 goals, has scored more often. "The family and I made this decision together. It's the right time," emphasized the left-hander. The ÖHB record player celebrated his greatest successes at club level in Germany, becoming top scorer in the league in Magdeburg in 2014/15, winning the DHB Cup in 2016 and the EHF European League, the second most important European Cup competition, with Füchse Berlin in 2023.
Other career stops included Hard at the beginning, HBW Balingen-Weilstetten and HSG Nordhorn-Lingen in Germany and Olympiakos SFP in Greece for six months. With 2,510 goals, he is number five on the all-time scoring list in the German Bundesliga. His club career is not over yet, Weber is currently playing in the second Swiss league with SG Fides/Otmar St. Gallen.
