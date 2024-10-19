“Poking around in there is pretty inappropriate”

The 81-year-old Austrian had said in an interview that Verstappen would win the world championship again because the Dutchman was the best mentally and as a driver. Marko had added: "Norris has a starting weakness, plus he is not the strongest mentally. The pressure increases with every race, because in reality he has to win every time to catch up." Norris is in second place in the championship standings ahead of the US Grand Prix, 52 points behind Verstappen.