Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Crashed drone"

North Korea threatens “immediate retaliation”

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 11:59

The North Korean regime has repeatedly complained about "airspace violations" by South Korean drones. The wreckage of a crashed aircraft is now said to have been recovered. Pyongyang is threatening South Korea with an "immediate retaliatory attack" in the event of "further provocation".

0 Kommentare

"It is very likely that it is the drone that dropped leaflets over the center of the city of Pyongyang," the KCNA news agency quoted a North Korean investigation group as saying. However, this has not yet been conclusively clarified. The information from the internationally largely isolated and communist-led state, which is formally at war with South Korea, cannot be independently verified.

The sabre-rattling of ruler Kim Jong and his regime is getting louder and louder. (Bild: APA/AFP/KCNA VIA KNS/STR)
The sabre-rattling of ruler Kim Jong and his regime is getting louder and louder.
(Bild: APA/AFP/KCNA VIA KNS/STR)

According to North Korean reports, drones carrying propaganda leaflets were flown from South Korea to Pyongyang three times in October. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun replied that he could "not confirm" this.

North Korea apparently cuts all ties
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. Last week, North Korea's military blew up all road and rail links to the neighboring country, while the South has also reported that North Korea's leadership has laid tens of thousands of landmines along the border area in recent months.

According to reports, South Korea is "clearly defined as a hostile state" in the country's revised constitution. Formally speaking, the two countries are still in a state of war, as the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf