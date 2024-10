Neos want to allow refugees to work in Tyrol

"Krone": Mr. Deputy Mayor, it's just after three-quarters past one. It's not particularly complicated to find out, but now it turns out that there are 16-year-olds at school who can't even read the clock, as Niki Glattauer writes in his column. What must be going wrong in an education system for young people to stand in front of a clock with hands and be just as baffled as we are in front of an Egyptian temple wall with hieroglyphics?

Christoph Wiederkehr: It's dramatic for the person concerned, but also for society. The reason for this is that more and more people are now coming to Vienna who have never attended school and are therefore illiterate even at the age of 16. This requires intensive work.