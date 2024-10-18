The only thing missing for a perfect Friday evening was the beer!

While Kei Nishikori failed in the group stage despite a "Japanese sushi breakfast", Popyrin and defending champion Zverev went on to win the tournament. "I'd much rather play the final here at this event than at the French Open, it's a highlight of my season," joked the German, who was in brilliant form. He won the title in the end, just like last year, and said: "The atmosphere in Vienna is tremendous. It's great fun to play at this cool event. Vienna shows that tennis can also be an entertainment sport."