"Victory at the summit"
When willpower can move mountains
The 40th and final episode of the RollOn Austria series with Barbara Stöckl will be shown on Saturday. The setting for the finale is the beautiful castle world of Ehrenberg.
Under the motto "Summit Victory", the association RollOn - "We are disabled" launched an unprecedented series of talks in October 2012. "In strong human portraits, we present two people at eye level who have turned difficult and ambitious stages in their lives into a personal 'summit victory' in a variety of ways," explains Marianne Hengl, Chairwoman of RollOn Austria, in an interview with the "Krone".
We want to encourage people to reflect and show that the journey is the goal in life and that every day can be enriched by small, modest 'summit victories' and that it is not always the really big successes that count
Marianne Hengl, Obfrau von RollOn Austria
For a severely disabled person, a 'summit victory' may mean being able to get out of the bathtub independently and without help after three years, or suddenly being able to write a word with a bent hand after months of practice - these are all 'summit victories' that are usually celebrated in silence."
"Want to make people think"
In complete contrast, the "summit victories" of prominent and well-known personalities are completely in the public eye - be they sporting, cultural, media or other top achievements. It is all too easy to forget that there are also many tears, sweat and hurdles along the way for these people.
The other side of the coin is the lack of free time, the resulting distance between people, which often results in loneliness, and not forgetting the constant media spotlight, which is unfortunately sometimes used as an instrument to strip people of all personal dignity.
"We want to encourage people to reflect and show that in life, the journey is the goal and that every day can be enriched by small, modest 'summit victories' and that it's not always the really big successes that count," emphasizes Hengl.
Barbara Stöckl meets Ronja Forcher and Urban Oberthanner at Burgenwelt Ehrenberg on Saturday. To be seen on Saturday, 4.05 pm, ORF3.
