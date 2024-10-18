After state elections
Less funding for the People’s Party and the Greens
After last Sunday's election, the ÖVP and the Greens will not only have to accept a severe loss of seats - they will also receive significantly less party funding over the next five years.
The FPÖ will also see a monetary increase in line with the election result: after every provincial election, party funding is also recalculated. And as this is linked to the share of votes, the Freedom Party will also receive more money following its significant gain.
A total of around 3.42 million euros in party funding has been earmarked for all five state parliamentary parties for 2024. How much it will be in 2025 will not be known until mid-December when the budget is approved.
According to the law, political parties and campaigners who took part in the most recent state parliamentary elections and are represented in the state parliament by at least one member of parliament are entitled to these funds. Parties that did not make it into parliament are therefore left empty-handed.
A total of around 1.37 million euros in party funding was budgeted for the ÖVP in 2024. In future, the Black Party will receive a good 165,000 euros less per year due to the loss of votes. The Greens are also among the losers: in 2024, they had a budget of EUR 686,000 and will have to make do with around EUR 190,000 less per year.
Base amount of 156,000 euros
If a party has three or more MPs in parliament, it receives an annual basic contribution, which is currently a good 156,000 euros. Club status is therefore very important for the parties financially, especially as it also entitles them to rooms in the Landhaus. The rest of the party funding budget, around 2.64 million euros, is divided up according to the ratio of votes.
For the Freedom Party, on the other hand, around 548,000 euros in funding was calculated this year. From 2025, they will receive around 373,000 euros more per year. The SPÖ will receive a good 20,000 euros less instead of 424,000 euros. Around 398,000 euros were calculated for the NEOS in 2024, which will remain roughly the same.
If the parties have violated provisions of the Political Parties Funding Act during the election campaign with regard to election advertising periods, campaign cost ceilings or reporting obligations, there is a threat of repayment of up to ten percent of the funding.
In addition, state parliament parties receive parliamentary group funding, i.e. funds for the operation of a state parliament club. According to the law, these funds may be used "exclusively for the fulfillment of parliamentary tasks". As a rule, this amounts to between 23,000 and 33,000 euros per month.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.