Bad consequences are imminent
Take testosterone deficiency seriously!
Mood swings, a tendency to depression, impaired mental abilities and sexual dysfunction - these are all typical manifestations of a testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism). This should be regarded as a disease that can lead to serious complications.
"It is not uncommon for osteoporosis, mild anaemia or muscle atrophy to occur," explains Priv.-Doz. Dr. Christopher Springer, MBA, specialist in urology at the Favoriten Clinic in Vienna, in the specialist magazine "Ärzte Krone". Testosterone is a natural hormone that men need to maintain multiple physical and mental functions.
"Big belly" often included
Sometimes the lack of the "male hormone" also occurs in connection with metabolic syndrome. This is often associated with an increase in abdominal fat (visceral fat) and is often seen in older men. At the same time, obesity, insulin resistance and chronic inflammatory diseases often occur.
What many people don't realize is that testosterone deficiency in men is a serious disease that can lead to a number of secondary conditions. "A normal testosterone level comprises values between 3.5 and 8.4 nanograms/ml, below this is hypogonadism," explains the urologist. The release of the hormone is subject to daily fluctuations, which is why the serum values are determined from blood samples taken in the morning.
Clarification required
Doz. Springer: "An analysis of the ejaculate is not absolutely necessary, but is normally included in a diagnostic test for younger patients. A check of the prostate (PSA values, palpation findings) is absolutely essential before initiating treatment."
An active and healthy lifestyle supports testosterone production.
Priv.-Doz. Dr. Christopher Springer, MBA, Urologe, Wien
Bild: Apollonia Bitzan
The first step is to clarify what type of testosterone deficiency exists. Modern therapy has become fundamentally simpler and easier to control. If there is no desire to have children, testosterone is replaced with a testosterone preparation that is adapted to the patient's individual needs.
"Although oral therapy is a convenient form of administration for many patients, measurable effect levels can only be achieved if a high-fat diet is taken at the same time," explains the expert. "Intramuscular testosterone administration, which only requires an injection every 12-14 weeks, is the most common form of long-term testosterone replacement."
As a general rule, an active and healthy lifestyle supports testosterone production.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
