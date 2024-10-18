Arrival in the rain
British royal couple begin visit to Australia
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Australia for a visit lasting several days. The couple landed in the city of Sydney in the rain - so they got off the plane with umbrellas in hand.
It is the first time that the 75-year-old has visited the country as King - and his first major trip abroad since he made an unspecified cancer illness public a few months ago. According to British media reports, he is interrupting his treatment for the trip in consultation with his doctors.
The program includes meetings with firefighters battling bushfires and scientists researching skin cancer. Charles had made an unspecified cancer public this year.
Return to "beautiful country"
Ahead of their arrival, the palace posted a video of scenes from previous trips to the country by Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are very much looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the exceptionally rich cultures and communities that make it so special," it read. "See you there!" The text is signed "Charles R. & Camilla R" - the "R" stands for "Rex" and "Regina" respectively, the Latin terms for "King" and "Queen".
Reception with the head of government
Several appointments in Sydney and the capital Canberra are on the official program in the coming days. Charles and Camilla (77) will be received by head of government Anthony Albanese, among others.
The social democratic politician has spoken out in favor of a republic in the past. However, it was recently reported that there is no timetable for a new referendum on a change of form of government. Anti-monarchy activists have announced protests.
Onward journey to Samoa
On Wednesday, he will travel on to the South Sea island of Samoa, where the Commonwealth Summit is being held this year. The British monarch is Australia's head of state and also presides over the Commonwealth, which mainly comprises former British colonies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
