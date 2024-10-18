British royal couple begin visit to Australia

Return to "beautiful country"

Ahead of their arrival, the palace posted a video of scenes from previous trips to the country by Charles and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are very much looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the exceptionally rich cultures and communities that make it so special," it read. "See you there!" The text is signed "Charles R. & Camilla R" - the "R" stands for "Rex" and "Regina" respectively, the Latin terms for "King" and "Queen".