Out of revenge: wife sets her husband’s car on fire

The actions of a 43-year-old woman from Mölltal show just how painful a break-up can be. The woman from Upper Carinthia bought ten liters of petrol at a petrol station in Winklern on Sunday evening. She then drove his ex-boyfriend's car to the municipality of Kolbnitz, parked the car next to a municipal road, but left the engine running and spilled petrol inside the car. She then threw a burning handkerchief inside and fled.