With Verstappen and Co.
Confusion over swearing ban: “A bit stupid!”
After his penalty for inappropriate language around four weeks ago, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has heard nothing more from the FIA on the matter!
"No, nothing," said the 27-year-old Red Bull driver from the Netherlands in the paddock in Austin, Texas. "So nothing really changes for me."
"... I knew the car was fucked!"
Verstappen was asked at the official FIA press conference before the Singapore Grand Prix about his car, which had caused him some problems in Azerbaijan. "As soon as I went into qualifying, I knew the car was fucked," Verstappen had replied and was sentenced to community service.
"We're on the same side together!"
He then described the sanction as ridiculous and kept his comments to a minimum at another official press conference. He is always open to a discussion with FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem, but he is not the one who has to deal with these things, Verstappen now emphasized ahead of the US Grand Prix.
"It's a bit silly that it's come to this," said Mercedes colleague George Russell as chairman of the drivers' union. "We are on the same side together. We don't want to deprive the drivers of the emotions they show in the heat of battle during a race."
Support from other drivers
It is up to the TV stations whether they want to broadcast this or not, added the Briton. Discussions with the FIA could possibly take place next week at the Grand Prix in Mexico. Verstappen had already received support from other drivers in Singapore.
