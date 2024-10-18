Survey on S-Link
AK expert opinion: Regional limitation not permissible
The referendum on the construction of the S-Link project scheduled for November 10 has once again been criticized. A report by the Chamber of Labor now considers the restriction to the districts of Flachgau, Tennengau and the city of Salzburg to be unlawful.
A report by university professors Reinhard Klaushofer and Benjamin Kneihs concludes that the restriction of the referendum to three political districts - Flachgau, Tennengau and the city of Salzburg - is contrary to the Referendum Act.
The authors of the report argue that, based on legal principles, either the entire province or individual municipalities should be consulted, but not three selected districts. In addition, a vote in several selected parts of the country could also be problematic, as financial resources for the possible construction of the S-Link come from all citizens throughout the country.
The report was commissioned by the Salzburg Chamber of Labor. AK President Peter Eder repeatedly criticized the restriction to the political districts. The report by the Salzburg lawyers now confirms Eder, who has always called for a nationwide survey.
Contestation of results possible
"On what grounds are commuters from Pongau, for example, excluded from the survey, even though the stop in Hallein could be attractive for them?" says AK President Eder, who continues to advocate a nationwide survey. However, the upcoming date of November 10 would have to be canceled quickly.
If the referendum, which has no binding character, is nevertheless held, there would be the possibility of contestability. For example, the ordinance issued by the state could be appealed to the Constitutional Court under certain conditions.
Multiple criticism
In around three weeks' time, three Salzburg districts will be voting on the construction of the S-Link project. The referendum is once again causing controversy. Following last year's legal wrangling over the wording of the question in a survey conducted in the city of Salzburg, the wording of the survey for the three districts was again criticized in September.
An expert opinion, also commissioned by the Chamber of Labor, came to the conclusion that the wording of the questionnaire could be contested. According to lawyers Sigrid and Gerhad Lebitsch, it was too complex and too vague.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.