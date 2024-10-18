Scholz: No “Taurus” delivery to Ukraine

Scholz also puts the brakes on NATO membership

Another point in the plan is a quick invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. However, Scholz is also putting the brakes on this point. In Brussels, the Chancellor once again referred to the resolutions of the most recent NATO summit in Washington. At this summit, supporters of a quick invitation were unable to prevail against opponents such as the USA and Germany. The alliance states were only able to agree to give Ukraine a general assurance that it could no longer be stopped on its way into the defense alliance.