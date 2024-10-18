Selensky rebuffed
Scholz: No “Taurus” delivery to Ukraine
At the EU summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi once again urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver "Taurus" cruise missiles. However, he remained true to his line and rejected the demand and large parts of Zelensky's "victory plan".
Scholz explained his rejection of key points of the Ukrainian government's "victory plan" with concerns about further escalation. He said on Thursday evening that there was a responsibility to ensure that the war between Russia and Ukraine did not become a war between Russia and NATO.
"Don't think this is the right delivery"
There was nothing to be done about his refusal to deliver long-range Taurus cruise missiles. "I don't think that's the right delivery - and that's the way it is," said the Social Democrat.
Selensky had previously presented his plan for a victory against Russia at the EU summit and once again publicly called on Scholz to deliver "Taurus" cruise missiles (picture below). According to him, a deterrent missile arsenal could be a way to force Russia, which invaded the neighboring country in 2022, into peace negotiations.
Scholz also puts the brakes on NATO membership
Another point in the plan is a quick invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. However, Scholz is also putting the brakes on this point. In Brussels, the Chancellor once again referred to the resolutions of the most recent NATO summit in Washington. At this summit, supporters of a quick invitation were unable to prevail against opponents such as the USA and Germany. The alliance states were only able to agree to give Ukraine a general assurance that it could no longer be stopped on its way into the defense alliance.
At the same time, the summit declaration once again explicitly emphasized that a formal invitation to join could only be issued once all allies had agreed and all admission conditions had been met. These include reforms in the areas of democracy, the economy and the security sector. Scholz also spoke out against discussing Selensky's plan in detail in public. This would be done internally, he said.
Chancellor criticizes opposition leader Merz
The German opposition leader, CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, was accused of inconsistency by the Chancellor due to his recent statements in the "Taurus" debate. Scholz said that he found it "a little irritating" what the opposition leader had recently done in the Bundestag. Before the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, Merz had remained silent for months. And after the elections, he spoke out in the complete opposite direction.
Merz had previously expressed openness to "Taurus" deliveries under certain conditions. If Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the attacks, a joint decision should be made in Europe to lift the range limit for Western weapons in Ukraine, the CDU politician demanded.
If Putin does not give in, he must "be told: If he does not stop bombing the civilian population in Ukraine within 24 hours, then 'Taurus' cruise missiles must also be delivered from the Federal Republic of Germany," continued Merz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.