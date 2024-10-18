Vorteilswelt
Gottschalk &amp; Krüger

“Super Noses” revival burst! Boys too cringe!

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 11:07

The entertainers Thomas Gottschalk and Mike Krüger would have loved to celebrate a "Super Noses" comeback - but according to Krüger, the revival of the silly films from the 80s fell through due to young film producers. The 80s humor is too "cringe" for them!

0 Kommentare

 "Dude, who's going to go in there?" was the reaction of today's filmmakers to the idea, says Krüger regretfully.

Screenplay poured over
There had already been a script by Gottschalk and him, and they had also offered it to several producers. "But they all said: don't you have them all? It's so 80s." The film "Die Supernasen" was a huge box office success in 1983; Gottschalk and Krüger made four films together in the 80s, reaching an audience of millions.

They used to be the super-nose heroes - but 80s humor is out! (Bild: picturedesk.com/Andreas Tischler)
They used to be the super-nose heroes - but 80s humor is out!
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Andreas Tischler)

80s humor is no longer possible!
According to the now 72-year-old Krüger, the idea for a comeback was for the 74-year-old Gottschalk and him to beam themselves out of the 80s into the present day and not know about e-cars, e-cigarettes, the internet or cell phones. "But we have our 80s humor and we bang out these gags," Krüger told the newspaper. "All the producers - many of whom are now around 25 or 30 and some of whom don't even know us - have told us we can't do that."

Better a memory than bankruptcy
They were asked to rewrite the script. But then it was no longer their sense of humor. "And as we fortunately didn't have to do it for the money, we said we'd rather not." It could have been a huge failure. "We'd rather be remembered as the great super-nose heroes," said Krüger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

