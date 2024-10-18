“Super Noses” revival burst! Boys too cringe!

80s humor is no longer possible!

According to the now 72-year-old Krüger, the idea for a comeback was for the 74-year-old Gottschalk and him to beam themselves out of the 80s into the present day and not know about e-cars, e-cigarettes, the internet or cell phones. "But we have our 80s humor and we bang out these gags," Krüger told the newspaper. "All the producers - many of whom are now around 25 or 30 and some of whom don't even know us - have told us we can't do that."