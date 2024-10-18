In the city
Three animals simply abandoned in old clothes container
Three abandoned animals found refuge at Pfotenhilfe. A woman found two dwarf hamsters and a zebra finch in tiny boxes in old clothes containers in the city of Salzburg.
On Thursday evening, three abandoned animals found refuge at the Pfotenhilfe animal shelter. An animal-loving woman found two dwarf hamsters and a zebra finch in tiny transport boxes in old clothes containers in the city of Salzburg and called the animal rescue service for help, which immediately brought the three victims to Pfotenhilfe.
Abandoning animals punishable by law
"I am still deeply shocked that even in 2024 animals are still being disposed of so heartlessly, like garbage", says Pfotenhilfe Managing Director Johanna Stadler. "The zebra finch was completely soaked and very stressed when it arrived. The dwarf hamsters were also visibly distressed. I looked after the three of them straight away, of course, and I really hope they pull through."
As the Salzburg animal shelter hardly takes in any animals, the Pfotenhilfe animal welfare center in Upper Austria near the border is often the last resort for abandoned, runaway or confiscated animals from the city and province of Salzburg.
As the abandonment of animals is a punishable offense, perpetrators face up to two years in prison. Pfotenhilfe is therefore asking for information on who may have recently bought these animals and abandoned them at the old clothes containers in Maxglaner Hauptstraße 64, which can also be submitted via the contact form at www.pfotenhilfe.at.
