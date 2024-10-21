Win cabaret tickets now!

Laughter in the fall
Cabaret returns with the fall - perfect for exercising your laughter muscles again. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for great cabaret evenings in Lower Austria, Burgenland and Vienna with popular artists such as Peter and Tekal, Roland Düringer or Flo and Wisch.
In fall and winter, cabaret is a great way to escape from everyday life and give your laugh muscles a good workout. Whether biting social criticism, absurd everyday situations or bizarre characters - cabaret offers a unique mixture of humor and depth that makes the audience laugh and makes them think at the same time.
In the upcoming Kabarettherbst, some of the best-known cabaret artists, who provide the best entertainment with their programs, will be on stage. From musical a cappella interludes to magic and black humor, everything is included. The audience can look forward to a colorful evening full of surprises and punchlines.
- Peter and Tekal - "Interaction"
4.11.2024, Haideröslein shelter, Vienna-Simmering
The two doctors show with a lot of humor that not only illnesses, but also laughter can be contagious. Their new program "Wechselwirkung" deals humorously with the side effects of life.
- The real ones - "Dingsda"
8.11.2024, Kulturhaus Maria Lanzendorf
The powerful-voiced a cappella group performs a witty potpourri of well-known melodies and creative lyrics.
- Andy Lee Lang and Peter Feuchtinger - "Weana Gschichtln"
13.11.2024, Kulturhaus Maria Lanzendorf
The versatile music duo performs a musical rendezvous here.
- Thomas Strobl - "Once with everything"
18.11.2024, Schutzhaus Haideröslein, Vienna-Simmering
Thomas M. Strobl ensures an unforgettable evening with sharp-witted punchlines and lots of humor.
- Andreas Ferner - "No more school"
20.11.2024, Karlwirt, Winden am See
The teacher with the sharpest mouth in Austria takes everyday school life apart with humor.
- Benedikt Mitmannsgruber - "The strange case of Benedikt Mitmannsgruber"
21.11.2024, Volkshaus Himberg
A satirical program about masculinity, identity and life during the pandemic, peppered with black humor.
- Peter and Tekal - "Interaction"
22.11.2024, Kulturhaus Maria Lanzendorf
Another chance to experience the popular duo live with their cabaret medical program.
- Roland Düringer - "Regenarationsabend 2.0"
27.11.2024, Karlwirt, Winden am See
Roland Düringer brings his new program to the stage with a sharp eye on society and politics.
- Tricky Niki - "Delusions of grandeur"
29.11.2024, Volkshaus Himberg
Ventriloquist and magician Tricky Niki delights audiences with his unique blend of comedy and magic.
- Flo and Wisch - "Christmas Last Minute"
30.11.2024, Karlwirt, Winden am See
9.12.2024, Haideröslein shelter, Vienna-Simmering
14.12.2024, Kulturhaus Maria Lanzendorf
The cabaret duo pokes fun at the pitfalls of Christmas preparations - a program for everyone who takes the holidays with humor.
- We 4 - "The best of Austria 3 - Part 2"
30.11.2024, Volkshaus Himberg
This legendary a cappella group ensures an unforgettable evening with its unique sound.
- Clemens Maria Schreiner - "Error-free"
4.12.2024, Kulturhaus Maria Lanzendorf
The cabaret artist offers an entertaining and thought-provoking evening with his sharp-witted humor.
- Petutschnig Hons - "Farmer-smart"
6.12.2024, Karlwirt, Winden am See
The passionate farmer provides the best entertainment with rural charm and wit.
