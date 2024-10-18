Musk is convinced:
Fate of Western civilization hangs on Trump
High-tech billionaire Elon Musk is certain that the upcoming US election in early November will "decide the fate of Western civilization along with the fate of America".
This depends on the return of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to office, Musk said on Thursday (local time) in Folsom (Pennsylvania) at one of several public events planned by the Tesla and SpaceX boss in support of Trump.
Musk beckons government post
"I can't emphasize enough that I think Pennsylvania is the linchpin of this election," Musk assured at the campaign event. Musk, who is considered the richest man in the world, declared his support for the former president in July. Since then, there have been joint campaign appearances and Trump's announcement that he would offer Musk a position in the government if he won the election. Musk has supported Trump's election campaign with almost 75 million dollars (68.8 million euros) in recent months.
Harris warns of serious consequences
Trump's rival Kamala Harris from the Democrats emphasized the serious consequences of a Trump victory to her supporters during a campaign appearance in the highly contested US state of Wisconsin. "Donald Trump is a unserious man, and the consequences if he ever sets foot in the Oval Office again are brutally serious," Harris said in the industrial city of La Crosse on Thursday.
"We're approaching the home stretch and it's going to be a close race to the end," the US Vice President also warned. She later continued her campaign tour in Green Bay, one of Wisconsin's largest cities.
Polls predict extremely close outcome
Former President Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris will face off in the presidential election on November 5. The polls are predicting an extremely close outcome to the election, which is considered to be decisive for the future of US democracy and the future foreign policy of the world power.
