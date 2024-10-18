Fate of Western civilization hangs on Trump

Musk beckons government post

"I can't emphasize enough that I think Pennsylvania is the linchpin of this election," Musk assured at the campaign event. Musk, who is considered the richest man in the world, declared his support for the former president in July. Since then, there have been joint campaign appearances and Trump's announcement that he would offer Musk a position in the government if he won the election. Musk has supported Trump's election campaign with almost 75 million dollars (68.8 million euros) in recent months.