Gaining lots of experience

Andreas wants to become a mechanical engineering technician and is completing his second year of training at voestalpine in Linz. He already had a technical understanding. He can now put this to good use in his apprenticeship.
"I like working with machines, it's very varied. I mainly work with turning, milling, welding and maintenance. Some of the systems in our company are really huge and very complex. It's a bit of a challenge, but also very exciting," Andreas enthuses about his apprenticeship.
State-of-the-art training centers
"It was always clear to me that I wanted to do something manual. That's why I decided to do an apprenticeship at voestalpine." There he is gaining his professional experience in one of the most modern training centers in the country. In addition to technical understanding, accuracy is an important prerequisite for the job. "Reading technical drawings is easy for me and I can quickly put them into practice."
"The job is very varied, there are lots of challenges and there's actually something for everyone."
Teamwork is very important to Andreas, as are joint activities with colleagues: "The get-to-know-you days were great, because you also find out about other people's private lives. Everyone here is very supportive." Andreas also has clear ideas about his future: "I would like to become a master craftsman and join the company rescue service."
Apprenticeship at voestalpine
Around 460 young professionals are currently being trained at the state-of-the-art training center in Linz. There are around 20 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
