86-year-old dementia sufferer disappears from retirement home

She was lying in the garden next to the pool

The intensive search was finally called off, but the officers continued to look for the missing woman. On Sunday, four days after her disappearance, the senior citizen was discovered by police officers while on patrol. About two kilometers away from the home in the garden of a house on the eastern shore of Lake Traunsee. She was lying dead next to a pool. Investigators are currently not assuming that she was murdered. However, the public prosecutor's office has commissioned an autopsy to clarify the cause of death and the time of death.