Two rescues from alpine terrain in one night

After dark, another emergency call came from the Tennengebirge. A 49-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man had started a climbing route at around 10.30 a.m., which includes eleven pitches and whose most difficult parts are in the upper 4th degree of difficulty. After several problems finding the route, the two reached the limits of their climbing technique and strength on the penultimate pitch. At a certain point, the woman could go no further. When it was already dark, they raised the alarm. At around 10 p.m., the crew of a rescue helicopter managed to get the two out of the wall.