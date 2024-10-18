Off the trail
Two rescues from alpine terrain in one night
On Thursday, two groups of mountaineers got into life-threatening situations in the Tennengebirge and on the Hochthron in the Salzburg region. Thanks to rapid helicopter operations, all those involved were rescued in time.
Twice on Thursday, alpinists had to be rescued by helicopter in Salzburg's Tennengebirge mountains because they could go no further. In the late afternoon, a helicopter brought a Canadian to safety who had gotten lost in high alpine terrain while wearing leisure shoes. During the night, two exhausted climbers were then rescued from a wall, the police reported on Friday.
According to the 26-year-old Canadian, he had already set off three days ago from Abtenau to cross the Tennengebirge. On Thursday, while descending from the Eiskogel in the direction of the Tauernscharte, he strayed from the marked path and ended up in the steep and rough terrain of the so-called "Heugasse". There he was observed by a German hiker, who then made an emergency call and stated that a man was in danger of falling in the steep terrain.
A police helicopter, which happened to be nearby, flew to the spot and rescued the Canadian with a rope far from any path. The 26-year-old, who had undertaken the tour wearing only sneakers, said afterwards that he had underestimated the high alpine terrain of the Tennengebirge.
After dark, another emergency call came from the Tennengebirge. A 49-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man had started a climbing route at around 10.30 a.m., which includes eleven pitches and whose most difficult parts are in the upper 4th degree of difficulty. After several problems finding the route, the two reached the limits of their climbing technique and strength on the penultimate pitch. At a certain point, the woman could go no further. When it was already dark, they raised the alarm. At around 10 p.m., the crew of a rescue helicopter managed to get the two out of the wall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.