Sex doll company wants Olympic star as a model

Luana Alonso already caused a stir during the Olympic Games. Yes, the Paraguayan swimmer was even kicked out of the athletes' village in Paris for inappropriate behavior and her intimate tattoo. But that's exactly why she now has a very special deal waiting for her!
As the magazine "TMZ Sports" reports online, a sex doll company asked Alonso for a lifelike replica of her feet. "We would like to offer you the opportunity to mold your feet into a lifelike, high-quality material that we would then offer for sale to your fans," reads the sex company's offer, which is reportedly available to the magazine. If the 20-year-old dolphin swimmer from South America accepts, she will receive twenty percent of the sales.
Because, it continues, "At RealDoll, we pride ourselves on offering our customers unique, customized and lifelike creations that help them connect with their fans in a truly personal way. With your growing success, we believe there is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate."
Over one million followers
It is not known whether Alonso will accept the offer. However, the chances are good. After all, her appearances at the Olympics have brought her over one million followers on Instagram.
