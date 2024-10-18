European Cup dream a financial nail-biter

And what does the European Association think? The "Krone" found out that the European Cup offers a €6,000 subsidy from the round of 16 onwards, with all marketing and ticket rights being held by the clubs. This allows them to make money themselves, but - of course - not to get rich. There is a reason why the two Viennese clubs, like Krems against Volendam (Hol), are competing internationally. "We want to give our boys the chance to gain experience on this stage," say Marouschek and Menzl. And: "We won't say that we don't want to win because it's too expensive for us. But it is a challenge financially."