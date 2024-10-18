Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

SW coach Van Acker:

“It’s important not to lose before the derby”

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 13:55

Bregenz coach Regi van Acker wants his team to be well prepared for the derby against Austria Lustenau on the national holiday. Before that, however, an unpleasant task awaits the provincial capital today (18) at FAC - but the Belgian coach does not want to end it on a negative note.

0 Kommentare

SW Bregenz are doing extremely well in League Two this season, with the provincial capital team in second place just over a third of the way through the championship - only Admira are currently better. However, Bregenz have no intention of resting on their laurels. Coach Regi van Acker is calling for progress - especially now that very important games are on the agenda.

Today, the Black & Whites host FAC. "It's not easy to score goals against them. A very compact team," warns the SW coach. A successful performance today is doubly important to him. To keep second place in the table, but also with a view to the next matchday, when Bregenz host Lustenau. "It's important not to lose before a derby," Van Acker makes clear.

Ivo Kralj injured his knee in the final training session, an MRI on Friday should provide more information. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ivo Kralj injured his knee in the final training session, an MRI on Friday should provide more information.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Three injured
Most of the team from the provincial capital are fit and the Belgian coach has plenty of squad options for the game at FAC - only Stefan Umjenovic (cruciate ligament), Djawal Kaiba (muscle injury) and Ivo Kralj (knee) were unable to make the trip to Vienna.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf