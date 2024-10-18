SW coach Van Acker:
“It’s important not to lose before the derby”
Bregenz coach Regi van Acker wants his team to be well prepared for the derby against Austria Lustenau on the national holiday. Before that, however, an unpleasant task awaits the provincial capital today (18) at FAC - but the Belgian coach does not want to end it on a negative note.
SW Bregenz are doing extremely well in League Two this season, with the provincial capital team in second place just over a third of the way through the championship - only Admira are currently better. However, Bregenz have no intention of resting on their laurels. Coach Regi van Acker is calling for progress - especially now that very important games are on the agenda.
Today, the Black & Whites host FAC. "It's not easy to score goals against them. A very compact team," warns the SW coach. A successful performance today is doubly important to him. To keep second place in the table, but also with a view to the next matchday, when Bregenz host Lustenau. "It's important not to lose before a derby," Van Acker makes clear.
Three injured
Most of the team from the provincial capital are fit and the Belgian coach has plenty of squad options for the game at FAC - only Stefan Umjenovic (cruciate ligament), Djawal Kaiba (muscle injury) and Ivo Kralj (knee) were unable to make the trip to Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
