Clear thing: Graz derby has its first winner

On paper, league leaders Sturm are the clear favorites against bottom-placed and promoted GAK. The two professionals fought two heated duels on the console. In which paper form prevailed: Geyrhofer won game one a clear 3-0, giving his own player the lead with a penalty lobbed into the middle. "First you get a penalty as a gift and then you shoot it so cheekily," laughed Lichtenberger in the direction of his opponent. He then went on to win the second duel - narrowly 3:2 after extra time. Despite the rivalry, one thing was paramount for both players: having fun! And that's why the one or other jab and tip in the direction of the differently "colored" opponent was not to be missed.