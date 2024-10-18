Vorteilswelt
Accused remains silent

Girl stroked on the leg: teacher charged

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 10:00

An assault is alleged to have taken place during a music lesson. A teacher from the central region of Upper Austria has now been charged for allegedly stroking a girl's thigh. The accused remains silent about the accusation of sexual harassment.

0 Kommentare

Sexual harassment with abuse of authority - a teacher (45) is accused of this offense. What happened?

Shortly before the start of the summer vacations last year, a mother contacted the "Krone" because children were said to have always been "completely exhausted" after music lessons with the accused and had behaved "conspicuously". The teacher at a music middle school in the central area is said to have repeatedly pinched and harassed children.

Parent reported the teacher
A parent finally reported the 45-year-old to the police because he had touched and stroked the thigh of a 14-year-old girl during piano lessons. This accusation was apparently confirmed to such an extent that a criminal complaint was filed against the teacher. He will have to stand trial.

Up to one year in prison possible
If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison or a fine of 720 daily rates. The accused remains silent about the charges. After it became known, the Directorate of Education stated that his contract would expire at the end of the last school year anyway. It will only become clear after the trial whether he will be banned from his profession.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andrea Kloimstein
