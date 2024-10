Drunk driver was flashed at over 150 km/h

At the same time, a 27-year-old Bosnian was driving his car on the A10 Tauernautobahn in the direction of Salzburg. In St. Michael im Lungau, the Bosnian was measured at more than 150 km/h. The police were able to stop the driver at the "Tauernalm" service area. A breathalyzer test carried out during the check revealed 1.12 per mille.