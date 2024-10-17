Dowas
Three recommendations to combat poverty
Dowas Managing Director Ferdinand Koller would like to see gender equality, affordable housing and poverty-proof transfer payments from the members of the new provincial government.
Ferdinand Koller, Managing Director of the Dowas association, knows that the low employment rate of women due to traditional role models and structural deficiencies poses a considerable risk of poverty for women in the event of unemployment, illness or retirement. He calls for the expansion of childcare facilities. At the same time, there should be incentives to get more women into work.
Instead of a full-time bonus or tax breaks for overtime, he believes incentives should be created for more equal parenthood - for example in the form of a bonus for couples who live equal parenthood. "Incentives for full employment or overtime carry the risk of having the opposite effect: Men work even more, women even less," says Koller.
1000 non-profit apartments per year
As far as affordable housing is concerned, the next state government must present an ambitious construction program of at least 1000 new apartments per year in order to meet the increasing demand. "The strong focus of some parties on affordable ownership or renting does not meet the needs of the majority of the population."
In addition, there should be transfer payments such as housing benefit or social assistance for households that cannot earn enough income. "A future state government must adapt these benefits to actual needs and regularly increase them in order to alleviate poverty and negative consequences such as poor health and thus avoid high follow-up costs," demands Ferdinand Koller.
Staying on the ball with basic child benefits
Children are the main victims of poverty, and models already being considered for a basic child benefit should be pursued further. At the same time, it is important not to forget adults affected by poverty and to improve their situation too. Additional incentives to take up or expand gainful employment or training should be created.
"However, there are already enough sanctions against the misuse of social benefits and needs assessments," reports Ferdinand Koller from practical experience, "because the social safety net is already more like a nail board than a hammock: people who receive transfer benefits have to constantly provide new proof of their entitlement, and if proof is missing, cuts that threaten their existence can be made very quickly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.