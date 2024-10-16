Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Christof Bitschi:

“Bought a truck to practise negotiating”

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 17:30

The FPÖ's provincial party leader is in a good mood after the great election result and the prospects of a seat in the government. In order to be prepared for the coalition talks with the governor, he recently bought a truck and practiced negotiating, he told the "Krone" newspaper. 

0 Kommentare

The 33-year-old, who is managing director of the family business Martin Bitschi Transporte GmbH, emphasizes that he really had bought a suitable vehicle. And yes, he is quite satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.

Well prepared, the shrewd FPÖ leader will hold in-depth talks with those close to Markus Wallner on Thursday. The Freedom Party leader will then be assisted by former FPÖ party chairman Daniel Allgäuer, regional managing director Dominik Hagen and Joachim Weixlbaumer. 

Markus Wallner does not want a situation like that in Vienna after the election and is stepping on the gas to form a government. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie/Krone KREATIV)
Markus Wallner does not want a situation like that in Vienna after the election and is stepping on the gas to form a government.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie/Krone KREATIV)

"The in-depth talks are a further step towards coalition negotiations," he commented very matter-of-factly on the governor's decision. In possible coalition negotiations, which would then start on Monday, Christof Bitschi wants to focus on the familiar themes of family, security and affordable living from the election campaign. 

Who will be provincial governor?
The exciting questions - how many and which departments the FPÖ will get - will probably only be discussed at the end. It is unlikely that Bitschi will allow himself to be fobbed off with fewer members of government, as party leader Hubert Gorbach once did, in exchange for the position of provincial governor.

For one thing, the Freedom Party member has already announced that he cares little for offices and titles. On the other hand, it would probably not be in the ÖVP's interests for Bitschi to run the government if the worst comes to the worst. As a reminder: in summer 2022, Wallner would have gone on sick leave for several weeks due to a burnout, leaving state governor Schöbi-Fink in charge.

  

  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf