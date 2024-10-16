Christof Bitschi:
“Bought a truck to practise negotiating”
The FPÖ's provincial party leader is in a good mood after the great election result and the prospects of a seat in the government. In order to be prepared for the coalition talks with the governor, he recently bought a truck and practiced negotiating, he told the "Krone" newspaper.
The 33-year-old, who is managing director of the family business Martin Bitschi Transporte GmbH, emphasizes that he really had bought a suitable vehicle. And yes, he is quite satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.
Well prepared, the shrewd FPÖ leader will hold in-depth talks with those close to Markus Wallner on Thursday. The Freedom Party leader will then be assisted by former FPÖ party chairman Daniel Allgäuer, regional managing director Dominik Hagen and Joachim Weixlbaumer.
"The in-depth talks are a further step towards coalition negotiations," he commented very matter-of-factly on the governor's decision. In possible coalition negotiations, which would then start on Monday, Christof Bitschi wants to focus on the familiar themes of family, security and affordable living from the election campaign.
Who will be provincial governor?
The exciting questions - how many and which departments the FPÖ will get - will probably only be discussed at the end. It is unlikely that Bitschi will allow himself to be fobbed off with fewer members of government, as party leader Hubert Gorbach once did, in exchange for the position of provincial governor.
For one thing, the Freedom Party member has already announced that he cares little for offices and titles. On the other hand, it would probably not be in the ÖVP's interests for Bitschi to run the government if the worst comes to the worst. As a reminder: in summer 2022, Wallner would have gone on sick leave for several weeks due to a burnout, leaving state governor Schöbi-Fink in charge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.