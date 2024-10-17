Despite the rain
It’s getting warmer again: up to 22 degrees possible
The Föhn wind continues to ensure mild temperatures of up to 22 degrees Celsius in Austria. According to weather experts, Thursday even officially counts as a summer day in parts of Salzburg with 25 degrees Celsius.
Currently, temperatures of up to 25 degrees have been measured in the Salzburg municipalities of Jenbach, Mayrhofen and Golling. And the trend is still rising. The latest summer day in Austria was on November 16, 2002, but it will continue to be unusually mild in the coming days.
On Friday , it will be cloudy and rainy from the south of the Alps to southern Burgenland. North of the main Alpine ridge, the Föhn wind will remain constant and ensure mostly sunny and mild conditions. In the east, too, it will be quite windy and partly sunny until the evening, with denser clouds only moving through towards the evening. Early temperatures will range from six to 14 degrees, with daytime highs of eleven to 21 degrees.
In the west, the Föhn will break up on Saturday with a slight disturbance, and it will mostly remain cloudy. Towards the east, the sun will appear more often, especially in the Föhn areas of the Most and Industrieviertel. It will also remain cloudy and rainy in the south, but in eastern Styria the sun will appear more often during the day after the fog has lifted. Persistent brisk southeasterly winds in Lower Austria, Vienna and northern Burgenland. Daytime highs between 14 and 20 degrees, with southerly föhn winds up to 22 degrees.
Sunday: On the southern side of the Alps, dense clouds during the day, accompanied by locally light rain, especially in the area of East Tyrol. Apart from rapidly clearing patches of fog in Upper Austria and the Danube Valley, the day will be mostly sunny in the east and north of the country. Temperatures will climb from four to eleven degrees to 13 to 21 degrees during the day.
Monday will start with scattered patches of fog and high fog. After the fog clears quickly, the first half of the day will be sunny throughout. From midday, the first high-lying, denser cloud fields of an approaching disturbance will generally move in from the northwest. In the east, however, it will remain almost clear and sunny in the afternoon. Daytime highs between 13 and 21 degrees.
Tuesday will be cloudy in most regions, with persistent patches of fog and high fog. From Vorarlberg to the Mühlviertel region, dense clouds will gather during the day and bring moderate rainfall, especially in the area of the northern main Alpine ridge and further south as the day progresses. Early temperatures: five to twelve degrees, daily highs: ten to 17 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.