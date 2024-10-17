It’s getting warmer again: up to 22 degrees possible

In the west, the Föhn will break up on Saturday with a slight disturbance, and it will mostly remain cloudy. Towards the east, the sun will appear more often, especially in the Föhn areas of the Most and Industrieviertel. It will also remain cloudy and rainy in the south, but in eastern Styria the sun will appear more often during the day after the fog has lifted. Persistent brisk southeasterly winds in Lower Austria, Vienna and northern Burgenland. Daytime highs between 14 and 20 degrees, with southerly föhn winds up to 22 degrees.