From Friday
Volksgarten opens its doors to ice skaters
The time has come: on Friday, October 18, the 2024/2025 season starts for amateur skaters in the Volksgarten ice arena. Every day, 3,600 m² of covered ice surface will be available for ice skating fans, ice sports enthusiasts and school classes.
The ice sports center in the city of Salzburg is a popular meeting place for young and young-at-heart skating fans. Centrally located and easily accessible - whether on foot, by public transport or by bike - the ice arena also offers rental skates in all standard sizes this season. It is also a well-known venue for ice sports competitions and offers space for around 3,400 spectators.
Affordable leisure activities - Active:Card of the city valid
The prices for winter sports fun remain unchanged from previous years, making the ice arena an indispensable offer for affordable leisure fun. And this year too, the City of Salzburg's Aktiv:Karte is valid for the Eisarena. The season ticket for adults costs only 19 euros, the family season ticket 32.50 euros.
"The Eisarena is an important leisure facility for the people of Salzburg. Visitors can take to the ice seven days a week at reasonable admission prices. If you don't have skates, you can simply hire some on site," says Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich, underlining the benefits of the ice arena.
The ice magic in the Volksgarten is still being worked on and will start its fifth season on November 22 at the latest. Then it will once again be time for ice fun in the open air.
Ice arena:
From 18.10.2024 to 9.3.2025
Open daily: Mon - Sun 10 am to 4.15 pm
Additionally Mon, Wed and Sat 7.15 pm to 8.30 pm
