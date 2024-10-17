UNESCO World Heritage protection
Wachau: Safari – with a difference!
No, we are not looking for wild animals, but "only" the most beautiful places in a wonderful cultural landscape that is under UNESCO World Heritage protection.
After all, the Wachau is one of the most beautiful regions in Austria, stretching from Melk to Krems and attracting many tourists from all over the world every year. In comparison, our journey is manageable, taking less than an hour. We meet up with our "fellow travelers" at "Il Magazzino" in Krems-Stein for a coffee that tastes like Italy. What unites us - we have all come in an old car. The oldest, built in 1954, is a Land Rover Series without a roof. It has cult status, but sometimes it does make trouble, we learn as we get to know each other.
Today is a golden fall day, which pleases everyone - especially those who drive open-top. None of these nine cars offer luxury, but they all have "that certain something". Elke and Michi have invited us on this Wachau safari. They know their way around here, own some of these classic cars themselves and have specialized in special tours in the Wachau. Whether by jeep, canoe or bike, the focus is always on the special experience.
DREAMLIKE AND "SECRET" PLACES
After a light breakfast, we start with a visit to Eglsee and the Danube Observatory on Braunsdorfer Berg. We climb the tower and enjoy the magnificent view over the Danube valley, the town of Krems and Göttweig Abbey. The magnificent monastery, which towers high above the river at 422 m above sea level, was built by baroque architect Lucas von Hildebrandt and is one of the must-visit places in the region.
INFO
WACHAU-SAFARI is a sub-organization of the certified educational institute yukon-Akademie.
- Aim: to promote the relationship between man and nature worthy of protection as well as the understanding of natural interrelationships.
- Contact: Wachau-Safari, Austraße 82, 3512 Mautern, 0676/340 76 16, wachau-safari.at
GENERAL INFORMATION: Danube Lower Austria, www.donau.com
We continue along old wine trails to Loibnerhöhe and then to Ried Pfaffenberg, where we take a short break - not only to enjoy the surroundings, but also to taste the wine and handmade chocolate produced by the long-established Hagman confectionery from Krems. The Wachau is not only famous for its wine, but also for apricots - and all these specialties characteristic of the region are combined in the chocolate - delicious, especially the one with poppy seeds! As we are traveling with the Land Rovers, it is the passengers who taste the wine at this stop, while the others enjoy the pure driving pleasure of the purist cars.
The journey continues through the varied wine, rock and forest landscape to Dürnstein, one of the best-known picturesque villages in the Wachau. It's much quieter now in the fall and our little convoy stands out - thankfully not in a negative way, on the contrary, the people we meet along the way wave and speak positively to us about the cars, most of which could pass for vintage cars. Some even give us the impression that they would love to come with us. We cross to the other side of the Danube on the roller ferry in Weißenkirchen. It takes a while, but nobody minds, because those who take part here are getting involved in slowing down. One thing is always important for the organizers too: taking your time. If you like it, you stay longer.
The unforgettable day ends - how could it be otherwise? - at a regional wine tavern, namely at the Polz winery in Rührsdorf, where there is not only good food and drink, but also guest rooms available for overnight stays, which is certainly a good idea for the end of a Wachau excursion.
