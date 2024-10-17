Wachau: Safari – with a difference!

The journey continues through the varied wine, rock and forest landscape to Dürnstein, one of the best-known picturesque villages in the Wachau. It's much quieter now in the fall and our little convoy stands out - thankfully not in a negative way, on the contrary, the people we meet along the way wave and speak positively to us about the cars, most of which could pass for vintage cars. Some even give us the impression that they would love to come with us. We cross to the other side of the Danube on the roller ferry in Weißenkirchen. It takes a while, but nobody minds, because those who take part here are getting involved in slowing down. One thing is always important for the organizers too: taking your time. If you like it, you stay longer.