During the fall break
Changes due to work at the Deutsches Eck
Due to work at the so-called Deutsches Eck, ÖBB long-distance traffic will be partially diverted or handled by buses. The railroad line via the Deutsches Eck will not be available from October 25 from 11 p.m. until November 4 at 4 a.m.
Salzburg will not be served
All trains between Munich and Vienna will be diverted via Passau during the period of the closure, including a stop there; Salzburg will not be served. Trains between Vienna and Zurich will be rerouted via Bischofshofen with additional stops in Bischofshofen and Schwarzach-St. Veit, while there will be no stop in Kufstein. According to ÖBB, this will extend travel times by up to two hours. Travelers to and from Kufstein can change to a bus between Salzburg and Kufstein.
Rail replacement service with buses
A rail replacement service with buses will be set up between Salzburg and Wörgl for the Railjets between Vienna and Bregenz. "Travel time extensions are also to be expected here," says ÖBB. Trains between Carinthia or Styria and Germany via the Tauern line will not run on the German section of the line, but will start and end in Salzburg.
There are already restrictions on the route due to the construction work. Trains between Vienna and Munich are being rerouted via Passau, and it is possible to board and alight in Passau. The detour will lead to an increase in travel time and the stop in Salzburg will be omitted. Trains RJX 62 and RJX 65 are canceled. Individual trains between Salzburg and Tyrol are already being operated as rail replacement services with buses.
ÖBB recommends that you check the current timetables before you travel and allow extra time.
