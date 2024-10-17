Changes due to work at the Deutsches Eck

Salzburg will not be served

All trains between Munich and Vienna will be diverted via Passau during the period of the closure, including a stop there; Salzburg will not be served. Trains between Vienna and Zurich will be rerouted via Bischofshofen with additional stops in Bischofshofen and Schwarzach-St. Veit, while there will be no stop in Kufstein. According to ÖBB, this will extend travel times by up to two hours. Travelers to and from Kufstein can change to a bus between Salzburg and Kufstein.