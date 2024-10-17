"So upsetting"
Hilton and Styles’ mom mourn the loss of Liam Payne
The shock of the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne is not only felt deeply by fans. Celebrities such as Paris Hilton are also mourning the loss of the British singer, who was only 31 years old.
"It's so upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne's death," wrote Paris Hilton on X (formerly Twitter). "Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones."
"I'm in shock right now"
Charlie Puth, who co-wrote the song "Bedroom Floor" with the former One Direction star in 2017, posted a photo together.
In his Instagram story, the singer and songwriter also reacted with horror to Payne's death. "I'm in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first big stars I got to work with. I can't believe he's gone from us..."
"Life is short and fragile"
Zedd, who also released a song with Payne, wrote on X: "RIP Liam ... I can't believe this is true ... I'm heartbroken."
The producer added in another message, "Life is short and fragile ... You never know what people are going through. We live in times where it's normal to be rude, divisive and mean; sometimes it's even celebrated. But it doesn't have to be that way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."
"He just loved to sing"
Former 'The X Factor' host Dermot O'Leary, also shared an old photo of himself and Liam with his fans. One Direction launched their career on the show in 2010.
"The worst news," O'Leary wrote. "I remember him when he came to audition for 'The X Factor' as a 14-year-old and left us speechless with a Sinatra song. He just loved to sing. He was always a happy person, had time for everyone, was polite, grateful and always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family."
Styles' mom horrified
While Payne's ex-bandmates have not yet commented on the 31-year-old's death, Harry Styles' mother Anne was devastated. Accompanying a picture of a broken heart, the 56-year-old wrote: "Just a boy ..."
Critical words from ex-Boyzone star
There were also critical words from ex-Boyzone member Mikey Graham. "RIP Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to employ psychologists in his memory from now on, as a kind of duty of care for their young talent."
Because: "Fame can be very destructive, especially in today's world. A lot of money. No one to help you. Lots of yes-men. No one who is honest."
Payne attended Horan's concert
Liam Payne died in a fall from the third floor of his hotel room in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The singer was only 31 years old.
According to reports, Payne had recently traveled to Argentina for a concert by his ex-One Direction colleague Niall Horan and spontaneously decided to stay longer in the South American metropolis.
Details of the exact circumstances of Liam Payne's death are not yet known. The authorities are investigating and conducting an autopsy, according to official sources.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.