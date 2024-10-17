Showed happiness in love
Liam Payne posted a selfie minutes before his death
The shock of his tragic death in Argentina runs deep: Liam Payne fell from the balcony of his suite on the third floor of the CasaSur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires. Just a few minutes earlier, he had posted one last mirror selfie of himself and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.
It shows the well-trained, happily smiling star in swimming trunks with the model, who is wearing a black bikini.
Old photo posted
However, fans of the former member of the boy band One Direction immediately recognized that it was not a live photo. It was a retro snap taken over a year ago from the singer's 30th birthday, which Cassidy posted on her Instagram last August.
Cassidy had also already left Argentina on Monday. In a TikTok video, the 37-year-old revealed: "I was only going to stay here for five days and then I stayed for two weeks. I really need to go home!"
"A beautiful day"
The last shots of the Brit's life are from breakfast at the hotel. Payne revealed that he "doesn't wake up until 1pm every day" and gushed: "A beautiful day in Argentina".
He seemed happy, commenting to a panning shot of the terrace: "I'm happy I got away for once."
He then joked on his Snapchat about a photo of himself sitting on a chair in a rather strange pose: "Halloween costume idea: Forest Gump".
Payne was together with British singer Cheryl Cole from 2016 to 2018. His seven-year-old son Bear is from this relationship. After Cole, he got engaged to Texan model Maya Henry in 2020. The relationship ended in 2022, the same year he got together with influencer Cassidy.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
