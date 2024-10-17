Anna Gandler: Instagram, million-dollar show and corona

Tyrolean wants to finish on the podium for the first time in the World Championship winter

"Catching up is always stupid for us, it doesn't work. We have to stay positive and fit for all the hard units now in the fall," explained Gandler. Despite the lack of training, the ÖSV's biggest hopeful alongside former world champion Lisa Hauser has big goals. "Definitely a podium. I want to start with a top ten result right away. The main goal is simply that I always qualify for the mass start." The 25 best athletes in the World Cup and the five best in the points of the current World Cup weekend are allowed to start in the mass start.