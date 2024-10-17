Biathlon hopeful
Anna Gandler: Instagram, million-dollar show and corona
Despite a summer of health problems, Anna Gandler is hoping to take the next steps in the Biathlon World Cup. After an excellent finish, the Tyrolean was the best red-white-red ski hunter in the previous season, and after several top-six results, she is aiming for her first podium finish in the World Cup winter. The 23-year-old is also aiming for her next milestone away from the slopes; Gandler wants to further increase her social media following with humorous videos.
"For me, there's the sport and the social media pages I run. I have the same goals there as I do in sport," said Gandler at a media event in Salzburg. The daughter of former cross-country skier Markus Gandler has more than 67,000 followers on Instagram, with more to come. "Reaching 100,000 followers would be cool."
While hard fitness and precision training are at the forefront of sporting success, Gandler appreciates the distraction from her often exhausting everyday life online. "I like doing it," emphasized the 2020 junior world champion in the pursuit. It's a change of pace where she can let her creative side out with video editing and other things. "Instagram and social media is the new advertising."
"You can make a real fool of yourself"
The Red Bull athlete therefore provides detailed insights into her daily training routine or her vacation with boyfriend Émilien Claude, who is also a biathlete, competes for a place in the strong French team and occasionally appears as a testimonial in Gandler's short videos. In the summer, Gandler also had the chance to prove himself on the Millionenshow with Armin Assinger and answered 14 questions correctly. "I thought long and hard about whether I should do it, you can make a real fool of yourself. But I really enjoyed it, Armin was cool too," said Gandler.
However, the preparation for the World Championship winter "unfortunately didn't go as planned". Gandler revealed that she had a "poor immune system" and therefore fell ill "every month". "Corona, middle ear infection, gastrointestinal problems, all sorts of things." Gandler is therefore starting the new season, which begins in Kontiolahti/Finland at the end of November, with a slight handicap.
Tyrolean wants to finish on the podium for the first time in the World Championship winter
"Catching up is always stupid for us, it doesn't work. We have to stay positive and fit for all the hard units now in the fall," explained Gandler. Despite the lack of training, the ÖSV's biggest hopeful alongside former world champion Lisa Hauser has big goals. "Definitely a podium. I want to start with a top ten result right away. The main goal is simply that I always qualify for the mass start." The 25 best athletes in the World Cup and the five best in the points of the current World Cup weekend are allowed to start in the mass start.
Last March, Gandler impressed in Soldier Hollow and Canmore, and in the last five competitions she has always made it into the top 8 (6, 8, 6, 6, 5). As a result, she was allowed to take part in the so-called Flower Ceremony four times; the best six athletes receive flowers for their performances at the award ceremony. She sees her general development as positive. "I took a step forward last year despite a bumpy start. Now I just trust my body and hope that the trend will go up again."
