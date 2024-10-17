One Direction singer falls from hotel balcony: dead!

According to Crescenti, the emergency services had rushed to the hotel in the Palermo district after receiving an emergency call at 5.04 p.m. local time. They arrived seven minutes after the call and "ascertained the death of the man, who we later learned was a singer".

Emergency call about "aggressive man"

Police stated that the call reported an "aggressive male" who "may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs". Payne had fallen "about 13 or 14 meters" and appeared to have suffered a basilar skull fracture.