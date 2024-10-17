Liam Payne
One Direction singer falls from hotel balcony: dead!
The former singer of the successful band One Direction, Liam Payne, has tragically died. He was only 31 years old.
The singer, guitarist and composer died on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires at the age of 31, according to police in the Argentinian capital.
"No possibility of resuscitation"
Payne had suffered "very serious injuries", said Alberto Crescenti, the head of the city's rescue service, on local television. There was "no possibility of resuscitation".
According to Crescenti, the emergency services had rushed to the hotel in the Palermo district after receiving an emergency call at 5.04 p.m. local time. They arrived seven minutes after the call and "ascertained the death of the man, who we later learned was a singer".
Emergency call about "aggressive man"
Police stated that the call reported an "aggressive male" who "may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs". Payne had fallen "about 13 or 14 meters" and appeared to have suffered a basilar skull fracture.
Details of the exact circumstances of Liam Payne's death are not yet known. The authorities are investigating and conducting an autopsy, according to the head of the emergency services. The question of whether Payne may have deliberately jumped from the balcony or whether he fell accidentally is also to be investigated.
Fans mourn the singer
Only a few minutes after the news of Payne's death became public, shocked fans gathered near the hotel. "The news hit me hard," said 27-year-old Pilar Bilik, who had rushed to the scene in Buenos Aires.
"I feel like I've lost a part of my youth," said fan Lena Duek, 21, outside the hotel. She had hoped that the band that had provided the soundtrack to her youth would get back together.
Global fame
The boy band One Direction, which was cast for a TV show and included singer Harry Styles, was hugely successful worldwide. In 2016, One Direction announced that they were taking a break. Payne announced in the same year that he was working on a solo album.
According to Billboard magazine, Payne attended a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional mental health situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the crisis helpline on 142. You can find more crisis helplines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.