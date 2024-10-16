KAC says goodbye with 1:5 against Lions Zurich

In the first period, the KAC were still able to keep the game reasonably open, but in the second period they were no match for the Swiss champions and current league leaders. Derek Grant (23') and Sven Andrighetto (24') scored in an overtime situation, Alessandro Segafredo followed up (28'). Seconds before the end of the second period, the home side came close to scoring the consolation goal when Thomas Hundertpfund hit the bar.