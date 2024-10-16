CHL
KAC says goodbye with 1:5 against Lions Zurich
The KAC bowed out of the Champions Hockey League on Wednesday with a 1:5 (0:1,0:3,1:1) home defeat against the Lions Zurich.
Klagenfurt's exit was already clear before the game, as they finished the basic round in 20th place. Zurich finished second. Red Bull Salzburg, Austria's only remaining club in the competition, will face Finnish representative Lahti Pelicans in the round of 16.
Zurich took the lead in the fifth minute, thanks to an Austrian of all people. The 20-year-old from Vorarlberg, Vinzenz Rohrer, the Lions' top scorer this season with four goals in ten Swiss National League games, scored from close range.
In the first period, the KAC were still able to keep the game reasonably open, but in the second period they were no match for the Swiss champions and current league leaders. Derek Grant (23') and Sven Andrighetto (24') scored in an overtime situation, Alessandro Segafredo followed up (28'). Seconds before the end of the second period, the home side came close to scoring the consolation goal when Thomas Hundertpfund hit the bar.
It was left to Simeon Schwinger, who scored in the 46th minute in the power play, to put the finishing touches to the result. The Swiss had already shifted down a gear at this point, but then played the victory home dryly and ensured the final score through Juho Lammikko (56').
For the KAC, the basic round thus ended three points below the "bottom line" in 20th place, with Zurich only having to give way to Färjestad. Salzburg finished in eighth place and will now face the ninth-placed Lahti Pelicans in the last 16. The games are scheduled for November 12/13 and 19/20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.