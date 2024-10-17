“That also caused criticism internally”

Krems would not even be eligible to play in the second-tier European League (which is played during the week) "because we don't have a second stand." So much for the indoor misery in the most successful team sport in Austria. The European Cup, number three in the rankings, in which the Fivers (against Olympiacos) and Westwien (against VIF Vestmannejaer/Isl) will also take part in 2024/25, "is currently the sensible competition for our club!" In the previous season, the red-and-white duel with Bregenz had ended in the round of 16 - the Vorarlbergers eventually bowed out in the quarter-finals.