Krems in the European Cup
“That also caused criticism internally”
"We know about the entrepreneurial risk!" The Krems handball team faces the European Cup with the second round first leg at home against Volendam in the European Cup on Saturday (Hol, 7 pm), and chairman Alexander Hofmann mentions the financial risk by name. "Because you can't calculate the costs, you don't know how many rounds you have to budget for!"
Hard, the HLA club with the biggest budget, even withdrew its European Cup entry for the coming season - which is telling. "We withdrew twice, which was also criticized internally," Hofmann recalls, "but I'm not going to cut two youth teams to cover the costs!"
Krems would not even be eligible to play in the second-tier European League (which is played during the week) "because we don't have a second stand." So much for the indoor misery in the most successful team sport in Austria. The European Cup, number three in the rankings, in which the Fivers (against Olympiacos) and Westwien (against VIF Vestmannejaer/Isl) will also take part in 2024/25, "is currently the sensible competition for our club!" In the previous season, the red-and-white duel with Bregenz had ended in the round of 16 - the Vorarlbergers eventually bowed out in the quarter-finals.
After that, Bregenz ran out of juice in the league, which was also due to the insufficient squad size. The European Association will only reimburse costs amounting to 6000 euros from the round of 16 onwards. In addition, Krems would have to overcome the Volendam hurdle with the fit Rudischer and Hofmann Junior (who were missing in the 28:27 win in Graz). MIttendorfer is questionable.
Lower Austria's number one team is trying to take small steps towards professionalization and is currently screening candidates to install a managing director for the first time. "Because it's simply too much for the voluntary staff," explains Hofmann, "the man should come from handball!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
