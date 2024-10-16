Vorteilswelt
Star round in the video

Toni to Guardiola: “Nobody wanted me because of you!”

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 21:51

When Pep Guardiola, Roberto Baggio and Luca Toni spend an evening together - and have a few glasses of wine at the same time - it's obviously really funny. But see and hear for yourself in the videos.

Of course, soccer - and the stars' differing views on it - was also the topic of discussion during the lively evening in a restaurant in Brescia. Center forward Luca Toni even accused star coach Guardiola of being unemployed for years. 

(Bild: AFP, instagram, krone.at-Grafik)
(Bild: AFP, instagram, krone.at-Grafik)

"Pep, you've ruined soccer," Toni grumbles, while the City coach laughs in the background. "I couldn't find a team for four years with the wrong nine. Seriously. Can you say that you only used the false nine with Messi? Do you even like center forwards?"


"Center forwards have to be good"
Guardiola joins in the joke and counters with a cold one: "I've got one! Haaland, 60 goals. We won the treble with this striker, but the center forwards have to be good too! Do you understand?"

Luca Toni scored 38 goals in 60 games for Bayern. (Bild: GEPA )
Luca Toni scored 38 goals in 60 games for Bayern.
(Bild: GEPA )

Italy's world champion: "Okay, but stop with the false nine now. Great center forwards are better." And indeed: the time of the false nine also seems to be a thing of the past for Guardiola - but unfortunately too late for Toni ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

