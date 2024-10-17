Success for police:
Bag was labeled “definitely not full of drugs”
The car was stolen and a couple had a loaded gun with them: two thieves were caught during a police check in the USA. The hiding place they both chose for their drugs caused quite a stir.
This bag is definitely not full of drugs - officers in the US state of Oregon came across a bag with this label when they pulled a couple's car over to the side of the road.
Loaded revolver
According to the police report on the US website "The Smoking Gun", it turned out that the car had been reported stolen. During a search of the driver, the cops also found a loaded revolver and 1360 dollars.
The brown "Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs" bag was under the driver's seat and contradicted the printed words, as it contained 230 grams of meth, 79 fentanyl pills and a small electronic scale. D
Couple was arrested
The driver Reginald Reynolds (35) and his companion Mia Baggstones (37) were arrested and are now facing charges including illegal possession of drugs and weapons and car theft. The only good news for the defendants: despite the "misleading" bag, they will not be charged with "concealing a criminal offense".
USA continues to struggle with fentanyl epidemic
The drug couple also had 79 fentanyl pills with them. This is an artificial opioid - originally produced as a painkiller - which is extremely addictive and is abused as a drug.
Fentanyl is now the most common cause of death among Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Last year alone, more than 100,000 people in the USA died from a fentanyl overdose. The opioid is 50 times more powerful than heroin. The current Biden administration is blaming Mexican drug cartels for producing the illegal poison using substances imported from China and flooding the drug market in the USA with it.
