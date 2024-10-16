Modern film studios attract Hollywood to Vienna

Many millions for the local economy

The construction of the new film studios goes far beyond its artistic value: it is an important economic factor for Vienna. International filming brings orders for the local economy, be it for hotels, caterers or suppliers. The Vienna Film Incentive, which was launched in 2022 and promotes international productions, has already created an important incentive, and the new studios will now further strengthen this effect. Hanke: "International filming is of central importance for Vienna's tourism and film industry." Statistics show: One in ten visitors to Vienna decides to travel to the Danube metropolis because of a movie.