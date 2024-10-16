Vorteilswelt
Including a pathology department

Modern film studios attract Hollywood to Vienna

16.10.2024 19:00

Vienna is a popular filming location - the backdrops are unique in the world. But productions have always had to relocate to neighboring countries for studio shoots. Vienna missed out on millions. Now it has been retrofitted. 

In order to bring the filming of the James Bond movie "The Touch of Death" to Vienna, former mayor Helmut Zilk made the legendary remark: "If necessary, they can also blow up the subway." The production came to Vienna and fortunately there was no need to blow it up. But it shows that cities as potential filming locations have to offer production companies with their multi-million budgets a suitable infrastructure.

"We are bringing Hollywood to Vienna " 
Vienna has done its homework here. During a delegation trip to Los Angeles in 2019, Vienna's City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke recognized this necessity and set the direction "We're bringing Hollywood to Vienna".

A dedicated pathology department as a set for crime films and thrillers (Bild: © Ursula Röck)
A dedicated pathology department as a set for crime films and thrillers
(Bild: © Ursula Röck)

Hospital and a pathology department on site
The result: two ultra-modern production halls have now opened in Simmering am Hafen. They were built to international standards in just two years and set new standards in Austria. The soundproof halls offer 3000 square meters of space for creative ideas and are suitable for film projects of any size. There is even an original hospital set from the former Floridsdorf hospital and a film pathology department on the premises.

100 million

In the period from 2017 to 2019, 100 million international vacationers chose their travel destinations based on films. Vienna is one of the top destinations.

Hollywood can dress warmly
The two new film halls offer a professional infrastructure that can keep up with Hollywood studios and will attract international productions to Vienna. As early as 2023, sixteen film and series productions were still being realized on the industrial site, including scenes for popular formats such as "Tatort".

Doris Pulker-Rohrhofer, Fritz Lehr, Anu Shanker, Peter Hanke, Markus Ornig, Kurt Gollowitzer (from left) as representatives of the city, the holding company, the studio and the port. (Bild: Tobias Holzer)
Doris Pulker-Rohrhofer, Fritz Lehr, Anu Shanker, Peter Hanke, Markus Ornig, Kurt Gollowitzer (from left) as representatives of the city, the holding company, the studio and the port.
(Bild: Tobias Holzer)

Many millions for the local economy
The construction of the new film studios goes far beyond its artistic value: it is an important economic factor for Vienna. International filming brings orders for the local economy, be it for hotels, caterers or suppliers. The Vienna Film Incentive, which was launched in 2022 and promotes international productions, has already created an important incentive, and the new studios will now further strengthen this effect. Hanke: "International filming is of central importance for Vienna's tourism and film industry." Statistics show: One in ten visitors to Vienna decides to travel to the Danube metropolis because of a movie. 

Wien als Drehort für internationale Produktionen gefragt
Ein Streifzug durch die Filmgeschichte

Vienna was the capital of agents after the Second World War and has been again since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This reputation is reflected in film history. Orson Welles sneaked through the canals as the "Third Man" to pursue his sinister business. 70 years later came Jennifer Lawrence. The US star strutted across Michaelerplatz as a seductive dancer and opened a private bank account in the espionage thriller "Red Sparrow".

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible as a guest in Vienna (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/© 2018 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.)
Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible as a guest in Vienna
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/© 2018 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.)

Tom Cruise abseiled down from the State Opera in "Mission: Impossible" - including explosive chases. At the end of the 1980s, an "air of death" hung over the Volksoper and the Sophiensäle. Timothy Dalton shot his way out as "007".

Hollywood and Bollywood
There were battle scenes and helicopters at the DC Tower two years ago. Mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) had to take on Georgian villains in the film of the same name. India's film industry also likes to visit us. The thriller "Tiger 3" with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif was shot on the Freyung and in Türkenschanzpark as recently as 2023. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

