The champions face enormous headwinds this year

THE TOP FAVORITE

STEINDORF. The great dominator and champion of the last two years is once again the big hunted. Benji Petrik (who completed his training as a physiotherapist in Germany) was brought back to the great squad as a bomber. Markus Pöck has also been brought in as a back-up. "The final is of course our goal again," says chairman Hans-Jürgen Tschernutter. "In addition to Althofen, we also have Spittal as a tough opponent. Huben and Ferlach are not to be underestimated." The champions kick off against Ferlach on Saturday.