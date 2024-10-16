35-year-old from Flachgau
Man terrorizes neighbors, flinches in court
For months, a man from Flachgau (35) made life hell for the residents of a housing estate. Now the man with a criminal record had to stand trial - and delivered a bizarrely aggressive performance.
"Such a dirty game." After just under an hour, the defendant had had enough. Enraged, he grabbed his jacket and stormed out of the courtroom, swearing loudly. Earlier, during the trial on Wednesday in the regional court, he had had to listen to a seemingly endless list of his misconduct - first from the judge and the public prosecutor, then from several of his neighbors. That was too much for the 35-year-old from Flachgau. "I'm always the scapegoat," he snorted.
According to the prosecution, the man is definitely not innocent. The 35-year-old is said to have terrorized his neighbors for months, and several people have already moved house as a result.
Egg attacks, glass throwing and vile graffiti
He particularly targeted a 46-year-old German woman. He repeatedly insulted her in the worst possible way, once allegedly throwing a heavy whiskey glass at the woman. "It only just missed me. I could have been dead," said the defendant's ex-neighbor in court. According to the indictment, the man also smeared the woman's letterbox, the wall of the house and the window with insults. On one occasion, he allegedly pushed the German woman against a wall with full force. He also made threats such as "I'll smash your car". And: In the summer, the accused dumped garbage outside her front door and threw eggs at her façade. The woman commented angrily: "The man is an unpredictable alcoholic. I only left the apartment with pepper spray." She now lives in Bavaria.
Other neighbors incriminated the 35-year-old just as heavily. The daughter of one of the residents played a cell phone recording in court. "I'll stab you", the accused said there.
They got away with three black eyes.
Richterin Dagmar Schmid
The man from Flachgau partially confessed in court - even though he repeatedly attracted attention with loud heckling. He blamed a lot of it on his alcohol consumption ("I'm a beer drinker"). The man with a criminal record received a seven-month conditional prison sentence - including a fine of 480 euros. The sentence is already legally binding.
