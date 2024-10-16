Man terrorizes neighbors, flinches in court

Egg attacks, glass throwing and vile graffiti

He particularly targeted a 46-year-old German woman. He repeatedly insulted her in the worst possible way, once allegedly throwing a heavy whiskey glass at the woman. "It only just missed me. I could have been dead," said the defendant's ex-neighbor in court. According to the indictment, the man also smeared the woman's letterbox, the wall of the house and the window with insults. On one occasion, he allegedly pushed the German woman against a wall with full force. He also made threats such as "I'll smash your car". And: In the summer, the accused dumped garbage outside her front door and threw eggs at her façade. The woman commented angrily: "The man is an unpredictable alcoholic. I only left the apartment with pepper spray." She now lives in Bavaria.