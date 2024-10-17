RK-2 in Reutte
Location for emergency doctor helicopter: posse in next round
At Wednesday's meeting, the Reutte Hospital Association was still unable to find a solution as to where the RK-2 emergency helicopter of the ARA air rescue service should take off and land in future. The only thing that is certain is THAT it will take off.
ARA-Flugrettung has been operating the heliport at Reutte District Hospital since 2005. However, as reported, the municipal association BKH Reutte, which owns the airfield, no longer wants to extend the contract due to an alleged noise problem. This means that the rescuing angel will have to take off from Ehenbichl in the foreseeable future.
Differing legal opinions
But nobody knows exactly when that would be. "There are actually different legal opinions," says association chairman Hanspeter Wagner. On the one hand, it is said that the deadline is 2027, while on the other hand there is talk of 2028. This uncertainty is not the only reason why ARA Air Rescue is caught between two stools. The question of an alternative location is also unresolved.
It is positive that everything is working with the RK-2, because we need an emergency helicopter in the district.
Hanspeter Wagner, Obmann Gemeindeverband Bezirkskrankenhaus Reutte
Differing private opinions
"There are too many private opinions buzzing around in the matter," confirmed Wagner in the run-up to the association meeting on Wednesday evening. "We want to bring everything to the table at the meeting." They are in the process of finding a solution that everyone has to work on. "It is positive that everything is working with the RK-2, because we need an emergency helicopter in the district," confirmed Wagner.
Constructive exchange
"We are in a constructive exchange with the chairman," emphasized ARA Managing Director Thomas Jank. "If the ARA is no longer wanted at the hospital, it is necessary to clearly state alternative and, above all, realistic stationing options."
